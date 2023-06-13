Strong vitality of ‘spirit of Three-North’ secret behind China’s ‘Great Green Wall’

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) China's successful efforts in combating desertification have received high praise from President Xi Jinping during his visit to the Xinhua forest farm in Inner Mongolia, according to Global Times.

The Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Programme (TSFP), initiated in 1978, has played a key role in this achievement through large-scale afforestation and sand control measures. As a result, desertification has been significantly reduced, erosion has been curbed, and the ecological environment has improved.

Desertification has been reduced, the damage caused by wind, sand and soil erosion has been effectively curbed, the legal system for preventing and controlling desertification has been increasingly improved, and remarkable results have been achieved for the benefit of the people. This combination of efforts has created the "spirit of Three-North" and set an international example for ecological governance, Xi said at a symposium during his inspection.

The four-decade-long struggle between China and the desert hold great significance. The countless afforestation and sand control movements that have persisted through the years, in conjunction with government leadership and public participation, hard work with scientific adherence, and ecological governance have combined harmoniously to improve people's livelihoods.

The Xinhua forest farm is a shining example of effective desertification control and afforestation. Its forest coverage rate has risen from 25.6% in 2012 to an impressive 65% today. President Xi's visit to the farm served as an inspiration for the hardworking forestry workers who are dedicated to building a robust ecological security barrier in northern China.

Individuals like Baoxiulan, who have tirelessly planted trees in the desert for decades, have played a vital role in transforming once-barren lands into thriving oases. Their unwavering commitment and determination have not only changed the landscape but also improved the lives of local communities.

The Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Programme remains a central focus for China, with the country demonstrating a strong resolve to build a resilient "Great Green Wall" for enhanced ecological security. China's success in combating desertification stands as a testament to its unwavering dedication to environmental protection and sustainable development.