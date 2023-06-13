UrduPoint.com

Strong Vitality Of ‘spirit Of Three-North’ Secret Behind China’s ‘Great Green Wall’

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Strong vitality of ‘spirit of Three-North’ secret behind China’s ‘Great Green Wall’

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) China's successful efforts in combating desertification have received high praise from President Xi Jinping during his visit to the Xinhua forest farm in Inner Mongolia, according to Global Times.

The Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Programme (TSFP), initiated in 1978, has played a key role in this achievement through large-scale afforestation and sand control measures. As a result, desertification has been significantly reduced, erosion has been curbed, and the ecological environment has improved.

Desertification has been reduced, the damage caused by wind, sand and soil erosion has been effectively curbed, the legal system for preventing and controlling desertification has been increasingly improved, and remarkable results have been achieved for the benefit of the people. This combination of efforts has created the "spirit of Three-North" and set an international example for ecological governance, Xi said at a symposium during his inspection.

The four-decade-long struggle between China and the desert hold great significance. The countless afforestation and sand control movements that have persisted through the years, in conjunction with government leadership and public participation, hard work with scientific adherence, and ecological governance have combined harmoniously to improve people's livelihoods.

The Xinhua forest farm is a shining example of effective desertification control and afforestation. Its forest coverage rate has risen from 25.6% in 2012 to an impressive 65% today. President Xi's visit to the farm served as an inspiration for the hardworking forestry workers who are dedicated to building a robust ecological security barrier in northern China.

Individuals like Baoxiulan, who have tirelessly planted trees in the desert for decades, have played a vital role in transforming once-barren lands into thriving oases. Their unwavering commitment and determination have not only changed the landscape but also improved the lives of local communities.

The Three-North Shelterbelt Forest Programme remains a central focus for China, with the country demonstrating a strong resolve to build a resilient "Great Green Wall" for enhanced ecological security. China's success in combating desertification stands as a testament to its unwavering dedication to environmental protection and sustainable development.

Related Topics

China Visit Mongolia From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and sou ..

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

14 minutes ago
 Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet se ..

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation target ..

14 minutes ago
 e&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadersh ..

E&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in partnership ..

29 minutes ago

Etihad Airways partners with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

29 minutes ago
 Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Se ..

Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Seoul

29 minutes ago
 PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 s ..

PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 season

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.