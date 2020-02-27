UrduPoint.com
Strong Wind Warning

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2020) The National Center of Meteorology Wednesday advised sea-goers in Arabian Gulf to be cautious of fresh to strong winds.

In a statement, NCM said that strong winds with a speed of over 60 km/hr, are expected along with a wave height ranging from 8 to12 feet in the Arabian Gulf until 20:00 tomorrow, Thursday.

Sea-goers in Oman Sea are likewise warned of fresh to strong winds with a speed exceeding 45 km/hr, and waves of 4 to 7 feet during the same period.

