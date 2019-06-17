UrduPoint.com
Students At Al Maktoum College Attend Leadership Workshops In Scotland

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:30 PM

DUNDEE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) Students at the Al Maktoum College for Higher education have attended interactive leadership workshops run by local experts in Dundee, Scotland.

The workshops, which were organised by Alison Henderson, CEO of the Dundee Chamber of Commerce, witnessed the participation of many key local leaders from various sectors, who shared their personal experiences.

Shona Robison, Member of the Scottish Parliament, joined the workshops to enrich the discussions.

A total of 67 students from various Emirati universities and Malaysia's Malaya University are participating in the 26th edition of Al Maktoum College Academic Training Programme, ATP, on Multiculturalism and Leadership. For a four-week period, participating students engage in lectures, tutorials and debates on multiculturalism, international politics, globalisation, leadership and dialogue. The programme runs from 8th June to 5th July.

