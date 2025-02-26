- Home
Students In Public Schools To Transition To Remote Learning On Fridays During Ramadan: Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) To promote family unity and the spiritual significance of Ramadan, the Ministry of education has dedicated Fridays during the Holy Month to activities that reinforce familial bonds, instill core Ramadan values, and advance students' key skills.
Within this context and in anticipation of the Holy Month, the Ministry of Education has introduced the 'Ramadan with Family' initiative, under which the students in public schools will shift to a remote learning system on Fridays during Ramadan, allowing them to engage in activities from home alongside their parents in a supportive family and Ramadan atmosphere.
This initiative aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision to create an inspiring family and community environment during Ramadan, reinforcing the values of the holy month in young minds. It aims to support family cohesion, strengthen social harmony, and allow individuals to make the most of the spiritually enriching Ramadan atmosphere.
The Ministry clarified that the initiative, which will be implemented from the first Friday of Ramadan, applies to all students except those scheduled for exams on Fridays, which will be conducted in-person as per their approved schedules.
Additionally, while the initiative targets students, teaching staff will continue attending schools on Fridays as usual during Ramadan. However, parents who prefer their children to attend school on Fridays will have the option to send them, provided they handle transportation to and from school. The teaching staff will supervise students and ensure the continuation of their regular school schedule.
To support the transition, the Ministry has prepared a guidance manual for students and parents opting for remote learning on Fridays. This manual provides detailed instructions on how to make the most of Fridays in line with Ramadan’s values. It also includes curriculum-based cultural and religious activities to support students in their educational and moral development.
