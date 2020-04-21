Students, parents share advantages of distance learning

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The UAE has created a successful model of remote learning, due to the vision of its government and the readiness of its network infrastructure, which was highlighted after the implementation of the preventive procedures that aim to protect public health and limit the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The Emirates news Agency, WAM, met with several students and parents to highlight the efficiency of the country’s remote learning initiatives.

In a meeting with parents, Laila Al Hammadi said that that the implementation of the remote learning system has realised the hopes of parents, noting the continuity of the educational process that is not affected by any circumstances.

Aisha Al Hassani believes that remote learning enables students to continue their education and ensure their right to pursue their academic dreams.

Afraa Al Hassani, a mother of two university students, stressed that remote learning prevents students from wasting time and enables them to review and revise their academic subjects.

The mother of Abdullah Al Hassani agrees with Jameela Al Mansouri’s view that remote learning is a new experience imposed by the current crisis. However, they have not encountered any difficulties in using the system, due to the availability of smart devices and the capacity of students to understand new techniques.

Parent Salma Saeed stressed that the remote learning system has enabled students to acquire new skills, noting that their level of educational attainment is higher due to the lack of distractions, in addition to saving time and effort.

Parent Rawdha Al Ameri pointed out that the remote learning system has many advantages, as it reinforces students’ skills and mental abilities.

Stay-at-home mom Hessa Al Rashidi noted that students follow online classes under a set schedule while parent Mohammed Al Niyadi stressed that the Emirati community is racing against time to achieve academic and professional excellence and remote learning is the right path to achieving this, which was provided by the government to students to ensure the continuity of their education.

Mutrif Al Shamsi said, "That this is an opportunity to thank the UAE’s government and leadership for their efforts, whose fruits we are seeing today due to the vision of our leadership to ensure that education is not affected by the current crisis."

He added that the UAE adopted the digital government system many years ago to facilitate public transactions, and smart technologies are now easily and smoothly employed to ensure the continuity of the educational process.

Several university students praised the implementation of the remote learning system, highlighting its positive effect on the continuity of education during the precautionary measures that aim to limit the spread of coronavirus.

University student Mira Al Shamsi stated that the remote education system is beneficial and has helped her continue her education, adding that she believes that the country is exerting all possible efforts for the interest of its people and to ensure the continuity of education.

Another student, Mariam Al Hassani said that this experience is very successful and has enhanced students’ focus on education and saved time and effort while student Mohammed Al Hassani believes that students were given the opportunity to use the internet for research and reading on useful subjects.

Student Mubarak Al Ameri praised the remote learning system because it has enabled him to be close to his family and spend his time on useful things, while university student Mohammed Al Shamsi stressed the importance of remote learning because it has reinforced the sense of responsibility of students.