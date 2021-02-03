UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students To Gradually Return To Schools From February 14: Education Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Students to gradually return to schools from February 14: Education Ministry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) The Ministry of education, in coordination with the Emirates Schools Establishment, today announced the gradual and phased return of in-person classes for all academic levels in public schools across the emirates, starting from February 14th, 2021.

In a statement, the Ministry also said that distance learning will remain available as an option until the end of the school year.

It added that the decision was made based on the recommendations of the relevant authorities following the analysis of the health situation and after taking into account the wishes of the parents of students, as they are essential partners in the process.

It further stated that hybrid learning, where students have a choice to combine both traditional classroom experiences or attend virtually from home, will remain available to offer further flexibility.

The Ministry renewed its call on the importance of adhering to precautionary measures set to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Education February All From

Recent Stories

Rihana extends support for protesting farmers in I ..

15 minutes ago

The issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

27 minutes ago

BISP removes over 29, 961 new individuals from the ..

38 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 56 more people during last 24 hours ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.