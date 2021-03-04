Students to showcase clean energy innovations under new DEWA programme

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, launched the Cleantech Innovators programme. The programme enables school and university students to showcase their innovations in clean energy.

Several students showcased their innovations at the exhibition. These innovations focus on energy storage, water desalination using solar, wind, and thermal power, 3D printer applications using environmentally friendly materials and recyclable materials for construction.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted the Innovation Centre’s important role to enhance DEWA’s position as one of the biggest supporters of the innovation journey in Dubai and the UAE. The Centre encourages innovation for the next generation of renewable and clean energy experts. This achieves the National Innovation Strategy, which aims to make the UAE one of the world's most innovative countries.

"DEWA believes that innovation is the key pillar in building a competitive national economy based on knowledge, innovation and future technologies.

It is committed to building the capabilities of future generations and engaging them in achieving sustainable development goals. This is in addition to improving their capabilities to contribute effectively to supporting and implementing Dubai’s strategies in this area," Al Tayer said.

"The Innovation Centre is committed to attracting emerging innovations and finding innovative concepts for technology, clean energy and developing projects to enhance the future of sustainable energy in Dubai and the world. This enhances its position as an educational platform that hosts events, conferences, seminars and workshops. The Clean Energy Innovators programme is a result of our strong collaboration with schools, universities, start-ups, local and global organisations in innovation areas, exchanging knowledge and organising exhibitions," said Dr. Aaesha Abdulla AlNuaimi, Director, Innovation Centre.