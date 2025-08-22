Open Menu

Study Links Inadequate Water Intake To Greater Stress Response

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) A study has found that people who fail to drink sufficient water show a stronger biological response to stress.

Researchers found that those who habitually consume less water release higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol, despite not reporting greater feelings of thirst compared with those who drink more.

Experts suggest keeping a water bottle close at hand during stressful periods could be beneficial for long-term health.

The study, led by experts at Liverpool John Moores University, included 16 people who drank under 1.

5 litres of water a day, along with 16 people who regularly met daily recommended guidelines for fluid intake.

Researchers used the European food Safety Authority (EFSA) guidelines, which recommends men should drink 2.5 litres of water a day while women should drink two litres.

In the UK, the Eatwell Guide suggests adults should drink between six and eight cups of fluid a day, which is roughly 1.5 to two litres.

However, people may need to drink more when it is hot, if they are very active, if they are recovering from an illness, or if they are pregnant or breastfeeding.

