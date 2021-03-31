UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sublime Commercial Investment Acquires AED 3.5 Bn Strategic Stake In Aldar From Mubadala

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Alpha Dhabi holding subsidiary, Sublime Commercial Investment, today acquired a 12.21 percent strategic stake in Aldar Properties PJSC from Mubadala Investment Company. Alpha Dhabi holding is an Abu Dhabi based investment firm managing a diversified portfolio of listed and unlisted equities in both local and regional markets.

Mubadala will remain Aldar’s largest shareholder at 25 percent and continues to be a long-term strategic investor. It supports Aldar’s growth as a national real estate champion with the highest market cap in the real estate sector, acting as a key driver for Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification.

Aldar continues to produce robust operational and financial performance and has delivered consistent and progressive shareholder returns for over a decade. Institutional investor interest in Aldar reflects confidence in the Abu Dhabi real estate sector and Aldar’s central role in implementing the Emirate’s economic diversification strategy.

The transaction, which involved the transfer of 960 million shares in a block trade valued at AED 3.5 billion (3.67 AED/share) is one of the largest private share purchases in a UAE listed company and was carried out by International Securities and ADCB Securities.

