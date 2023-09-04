ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) Jamil Kawar, Vice President for the middle East and North Africa (MENA) at ICEYE, an international satellite manufacturing company, said the success of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission had enhanced the UAE's leadership in space sciences and its track record as a leader in the global space industry.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Kawar stressed that this historic achievement adds to a series of successes achieved by the UAE in space exploration, including successive missions that began in 2019 with the journey of Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, to the International Space Station (ISS), followed by the Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe).

The mission created opportunities for partnerships between the UAE and international space agencies, in addition to encouraging foreign investments to enter the UAE's space industry to promote national and international partnerships that make the country a key regional and international hub for space-related activities and events, he added.

"We are optimistic about the UAE's ability to achieve sustainable and robust growth in the space sector and enhance its leadership and global competitiveness as an attractive environment for space businesses, companies and investments," Kawar further said.