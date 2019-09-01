Success of parliamentary process is based on cooperation, political awareness of citizens: Al Owais

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI,1st September 2019 (WAM) – Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Minister of State for Federal National Council,FNC, Affairs, and Chairman of the National Election Committee,NEC, today highlighted that cooperation and political awareness of a country’s citizens are key factors in the success of the parliamentary process.

He also underlined NEC’s relentless efforts to ensure that the upcoming fourth cycle of FNC elections establishes a benchmark for excellence through voting in a council that is inclusive and serves the key requirements of society as a whole.

During the fourth NEC meeting, the Minister said: "The success of the electoral process is a shared responsibility that requires the integration of all segments of society."

Pointing out that the next stage of parliamentary development in the UAE will witness the establishment of a new parliamentary ecosystem that optimises local talent and capabilities, he added: "Cooperation among the various stakeholders and political awareness of a nation’s citizens are crucial elements in ensuring the success of the parliamentary process.

The people of the UAE will be able to select their representatives in the new council, contributing to the advancement of society and a better future for our next generations. I encourage our voters to help choose a council that is inclusive and serves the key requirements of society at large."

During its fourth meeting, NEC approved the minutes of the third meeting, and stressed that to ensure equal candidate rights, it will adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards any violations of the executive regulations during the election campaigns.

Furthermore, the Committee reviewed the electoral college list, and adopted 118 designated polling stations outside the country and electoral committee headquarters.