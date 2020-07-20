Successful launch of 'Hope Probe' delineates beautiful image of our homeland in global mindset: Mansour bin Zayed

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, said the successful launch of the ''Hope Probe'' is the result of a visionary state vision and sincere efforts which have fructified into an indelible achievement that will go down in the annals of history.

In a statement marking the launch of the Arab world’s first-ever interplanetary orbiter spacecraft from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center, Sheikh Mansour congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates.

"Our wise leaders have lived up to their promises, and our scientists honoured their responsibilities as Hope Probe lifted off to the Red Planet today in a historic mission proving to the entire world that the impossible is possible for the UAE.

The Emirates Mars Mission, EMM, translates the ambitious strategic objectives set by the UAE leadership and paves the way for invaluable gains, the foremost of which are the vast treasures of experience gained by the Emirati national cadres that will contribute to establishing an advanced and sustainable space sector, which represents one of the key seven sectors prioritised by the National Innovation Strategy," Sheikh Mansour continued.

He extended sincere thanks and appreciation to the national cadres who have contributed to the success of the epic mission, including young scientists and engineers as well as all UAE's international partners, and everyone who have played a role in making this much-cherished national dream come true.

"My sincere congratulations to UAE people who will celebrate in February 2021 the entry of Hope Probe into Mars’ orbit in a glorious moment that will coincide with the UAE's Golden Jubilee, a milestone that establishes the beautiful image of our homeland in the global mindset."