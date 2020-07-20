UrduPoint.com
Successful Launch Of 'Hope Probe' The Outcome Of Efforts Of Emirati Engineers: Sarah Al Amiri

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Successful launch of 'Hope Probe' the outcome of efforts of Emirati engineers: Sarah Al Amiri

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Deputy Project Manager of the Emirates Mars Mission, stated that the successful launch of the "Hope Probe" is the outcome of the efforts of Emirati engineers who worked on the project and received the support of the UAE’s leadership, which believes in the nation’s youth and enabled them to work, develop and excel.

She then congratulated the UAE’s leadership, members of the Emirates Mars Mission, the UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, for the successful launch.

"The 'Hope Probe' has added an important dimension to the UAE’s space sector activities," she said, noting that the project will ensure the UAE’s leading stature among countries with experience in the space sector.

