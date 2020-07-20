Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of Sheikh Zayed: Sultan bin Khalifa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, has said that the successful launch of the "Hope Probe" to Mars reflects the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to reach space.

In his speech on the occasion, Sheikh Sultan stated that the launch of the probe confirms that the Emirati people are achieving the nation’s dream, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, noting that the UAE has become one of nine countries to explore Mars.

"The UAE aims to achieve progress in science and technology and occupy a leading position among advanced countries and the launch of the probe represents a key milestone," he added.

He also praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who prioritised the project and insisted that the event will be a historic turning point not only for the UAE but for the entire Arab region.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has a vision for all national projects, including those in the space sector that he has prioritised. He has also supported the Emirati youth by teaching them the required expertise, through knowledge and experience exchange programmes with advanced countries," he further added.

The late Sheikh Zayed was an inspiring leader, was interested in the space sector, and was keen to educate the Emirati youth, and the country’s leaders are now involving the Emirati youth in relevant projects, Sheikh Sultan stressed, noting that the probe is a beacon of light for all Arab peoples.