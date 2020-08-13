Sudan on the right path: Gargash

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has underlined the depth of the UAE-Sudan relations, and the strong bonds between their peoples.

Gargash made the statements as he attended yesterday the 8th meeting of the Friends of Sudan Group, which was held via video conference and chaired by Saudi Arabia in the presence of representatives of 25 countries.

The Minister reiterated the UAE's supportive stance for Sudan in the transitional stage it is going through and the country's backing of the efforts being made to achieve security and stability for its people.

He highlighted in this regard the pledges made by the global community to accelerate the economic development drive in the African country.

"Sudan is on advancing on the right path to be a successful story and a model to be emulated by the countries of the region," Gargash added.