UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan On The Right Path: Gargash

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:45 PM

Sudan on the right path: Gargash

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has underlined the depth of the UAE-Sudan relations, and the strong bonds between their peoples.

Gargash made the statements as he attended yesterday the 8th meeting of the Friends of Sudan Group, which was held via video conference and chaired by Saudi Arabia in the presence of representatives of 25 countries.

The Minister reiterated the UAE's supportive stance for Sudan in the transitional stage it is going through and the country's backing of the efforts being made to achieve security and stability for its people.

He highlighted in this regard the pledges made by the global community to accelerate the economic development drive in the African country.

"Sudan is on advancing on the right path to be a successful story and a model to be emulated by the countries of the region," Gargash added.

Related Topics

UAE Saudi Arabia Sudan

Recent Stories

Shafqat Amanat Ali releases new song “Zindagi he ..

1 minute ago

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

31 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

34 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

59 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Transit today

1 hour ago

Collective aspiration of Kashmiris is to join Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.