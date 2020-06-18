Sudan records 280 new COVID-19 infections, cases exceed 8,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sudan has reached 8,020 after a further 280 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a slight decrease from the 305 cases reported the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the Russian news agency Sputnik, Sudanese health authorities have recorded ten more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 487 since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Another 146 patients have fully recovered from the infection, which brings the tally of recoveries to 2,966, said the ministry​​​. It added that the majority of COVID-19 patients (6,138) have been registered in the province of Khartoum, including the capital city.