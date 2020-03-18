Sudan to receive AED40 million in agricultural development assistance: ADFD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) Sudan will receive AED40 million (US$10.8 million) in agricultural supplies, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, announced on Wednesday.

The move comes as part of the UAE's support for the agricultural sector in Sudan, a statement read, adding that the development assistance includes the provision of nine million bags for packaging agricultural products and crops.

According to the ADFD, the first agricultural assistance shipment, consisting of 3,315,000 packaging bags, was delivered to the Sudanese government in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Sudan and the Agricultural Bank of Sudan, while the remainder will be dispatched before the end of April 2020.

This shipment is part of the US$3 billion aid package approved by the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support economic and financial stability of Sudan.

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General, said, "This assistance articulates the keen interest taken by the UAE’s wise leadership to enable Sudan to overcome its present challenges, and provide its people with necessary supplies to drive growth in key sectors including agriculture, education, healthcare and food security."

He added, "For several years, ADFD has played an active role in the development of Sudan.

We have supported projects serving key economic sectors including agriculture given its crucial significance for the country’s economic development. Furthermore, we contributed to the development of many strategic projects that translate a long-term economic impact on the sustainable development of Sudan."

For his part, Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, said, "The UAE’s continued support for the government of Sudan will enable the country to overcome its economic challenges and achieve stability and prosperity. Our wise leadership is keen to leverage the outstanding relationship both countries have fostered over the years to achieve our mutual interests."

In April, 2019, the UAE and Saudi Arabia deposited US$500 million into the Central Bank of Sudan as part of the US$3 billion grant aimed at fostering Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

Earlier, ADFD dispatched 540,000 tonnes of wheat worth $150 million to Sudan to meet its urgent food needs, besides the provision of school supplies that will support 400,000 students. The UAE and Saudi are also providing Sudan with medicine, petroleum derivatives and agricultural supplies as part of the joint aid package aimed at accelerating sustainable economic development in the country.