Sudan War Creating World’s Worst Displacement Crisis: UNHCR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:15 AM

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has warned that the ongoing war in Sudan has triggered what is now considered the worst humanitarian and forced displacement crisis in the world, with the situation deteriorating rapidly due to severe cuts in international aid.

Speaking in Geneva on Tuesday following a visit to Chad, where nearly one million Sudanese refugees have sought shelter, Grandi said civilians are trapped in the conflict and facing increasing neglect by the international community, which has shown little interest over the past two years in restoring peace in Sudan or supporting its neighbouring countries.

He noted that the UNHCR will face immense challenges in alleviating humanitarian suffering due to critically low funding levels, adding that the world has largely turned its back on both the refugees and the host communities bearing the burden of the crisis.

The High Commissioner cautioned that the stability of the entire region is now at serious risk, stressing the urgent need not only for immediate humanitarian protection but also for sustainable development assistance to help host governments secure a better future for both refugees and their own citizens.

Grandi concluded by stating that the world can no longer ignore this emergency and must intensify efforts to bring peace to Sudan.

