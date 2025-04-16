Sudan War Creating World’s Worst Displacement Crisis: UNHCR
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:15 AM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has warned that the ongoing war in Sudan has triggered what is now considered the worst humanitarian and forced displacement crisis in the world, with the situation deteriorating rapidly due to severe cuts in international aid.
Speaking in Geneva on Tuesday following a visit to Chad, where nearly one million Sudanese refugees have sought shelter, Grandi said civilians are trapped in the conflict and facing increasing neglect by the international community, which has shown little interest over the past two years in restoring peace in Sudan or supporting its neighbouring countries.
He noted that the UNHCR will face immense challenges in alleviating humanitarian suffering due to critically low funding levels, adding that the world has largely turned its back on both the refugees and the host communities bearing the burden of the crisis.
The High Commissioner cautioned that the stability of the entire region is now at serious risk, stressing the urgent need not only for immediate humanitarian protection but also for sustainable development assistance to help host governments secure a better future for both refugees and their own citizens.
Grandi concluded by stating that the world can no longer ignore this emergency and must intensify efforts to bring peace to Sudan.
Recent Stories
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields1 minute ago
-
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments46 minutes ago
-
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stability46 minutes ago
-
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle East47 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends vigilance of its sec ..1 hour ago
-
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks1 hour ago
-
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum2 hours ago
-
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1 ..2 hours ago
-
India’s new Oilfields Regulation and Development Act takes effect2 hours ago
-
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 20242 hours ago
-
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR2 hours ago
-
IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai2 hours ago