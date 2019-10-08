UrduPoint.com
Sudan's SC Chairman, PM Arrive In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Sudan's SC Chairman, PM arrive in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council, SC, and Abdalla Hamdok, Prime minister of Sudan, arrived Monday in the UAE on a two-day visit.

Upon their arrival at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi, they were received by H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and a number of officials.

Sheikh Saif welcomed and exchanged cordial talks with them. They also tackled a number of issues of mutual interest.

