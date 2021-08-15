UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Ambassador Meets UAEFA Secretary-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:15 PM

Sudanese Ambassador meets UAEFA Secretary-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Mohamed Amin Abdullah Al Kareb, Sudanese Ambassador to the UAE, has thanked the UAE for hosting a training camp for Sudan’s National Football Team.

Al Kareb expressed his appreciation of the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA).

The statement came during Al Kareb's meeting, which took place today at his office, with Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of UAEFA, who announced the completion of all preparations to receive the Sudanese team, while fully adhering to the health protocols aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Al Dhaheri said that the coordination with the Sudanese Football Federation to organise the best possible training camp evidences the strong relations between their countries, as well as their keenness to continue their cooperation in sports.

The Sudanese team will play two friendly matches against Niger on 22nd and 26th August, 2021, as part of the training camp held from 20th to 30th August, 2021.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Sports UAE Rashid Sudan Niger August All From Best

Recent Stories

UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance se ..

UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance services at Expo 2020 Dubai

31 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

46 minutes ago
 Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transp ..

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

2 hours ago
 12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.