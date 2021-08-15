Sudanese Ambassador meets UAEFA Secretary-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Mohamed Amin Abdullah Al Kareb, Sudanese Ambassador to the UAE, has thanked the UAE for hosting a training camp for Sudan’s National Football Team.

Al Kareb expressed his appreciation of the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA).

The statement came during Al Kareb's meeting, which took place today at his office, with Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of UAEFA, who announced the completion of all preparations to receive the Sudanese team, while fully adhering to the health protocols aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Al Dhaheri said that the coordination with the Sudanese Football Federation to organise the best possible training camp evidences the strong relations between their countries, as well as their keenness to continue their cooperation in sports.

The Sudanese team will play two friendly matches against Niger on 22nd and 26th August, 2021, as part of the training camp held from 20th to 30th August, 2021.