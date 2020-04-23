UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Ambassador Thanks UAE For Supporting His Country's Fight Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Sudanese Ambassador thanks UAE for supporting his country's fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Mohamed Al Kareb, Sudanese Ambassador to the UAE, has expressed his country's appreciation to the UAE's leadership for supporting Sudan's efforts in its fight against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the UAE dispatched an aircraft loaded with seven tonnes of medical supplies to help 7,000 healthcare workers combat the virus in the African nation.

In a statement, Al Kareb said, "This initiative is a true testament and reflection of the UAE’s humanitarian leadership and its continuous efforts to provide aid to needy people around the world."

"With gratitude and appreciation, we receive the Emirati medical aid to combat coronavirus," he said.

"The people and the Government of Sudan appreciate this support", he added.

The diplomat went on to thank H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her "keen support" of needy people in Sudan.

Sheikha Fatima has ordered the provision of Ramadan Mir - or food rations - to thousands of families in Sudan, including Khartoum, the Blue Nile, Kasla, the Nile River, and Al Jazeerah.

Related Topics

World UAE Khartoum Sudan Women Family Government Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

3 hours ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

3 hours ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

4 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

4 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

4 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.