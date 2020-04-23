(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Mohamed Al Kareb, Sudanese Ambassador to the UAE, has expressed his country's appreciation to the UAE's leadership for supporting Sudan's efforts in its fight against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the UAE dispatched an aircraft loaded with seven tonnes of medical supplies to help 7,000 healthcare workers combat the virus in the African nation.

In a statement, Al Kareb said, "This initiative is a true testament and reflection of the UAE’s humanitarian leadership and its continuous efforts to provide aid to needy people around the world."

"With gratitude and appreciation, we receive the Emirati medical aid to combat coronavirus," he said.

"The people and the Government of Sudan appreciate this support", he added.

The diplomat went on to thank H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her "keen support" of needy people in Sudan.

Sheikha Fatima has ordered the provision of Ramadan Mir - or food rations - to thousands of families in Sudan, including Khartoum, the Blue Nile, Kasla, the Nile River, and Al Jazeerah.