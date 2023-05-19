UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Citizens In UAE Exempted From Fines For Violating Residence Law: ICP

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Sudanese citizens in UAE exempted from fines for violating residence law: ICP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) The Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced that Sudanese citizens in the UAE will be exempted from fines for violating the residence law as of 15th April, 2023.

This move is in line with the UAE’s approach and noble humanitarian values, as well as the keenness of its wise leadership to provide decent lives to Sudanese residents in the country.

Those who have expired visas and residency permits or whose work contracts or departure deadlines from the UAE have ended are among the categories exempted from fines.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of ICP, highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Sudan and the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support the Sudanese people and stand by them.

The UAE decided to exempt the Sudanese people who are in the country and violated the residency law, which shows its generosity and values and its keenness to enable Sudanese people to have stable lives, he said, noting that he hopes that peace and security will return to the country and its people soon.

In an official statement, the Sudanese Embassy expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for their support and care towards the Sudanese community residing in the country. The embassy also extended thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with all relevant national authorities involved.

Related Topics

UAE Sudan April Citizenship All From

Recent Stories

UAE ranks second globally in customer trust: UAE B ..

UAE ranks second globally in customer trust: UAE Banks Federation

36 seconds ago
 Malaysia Mulls Purchasing Russian Grain to Produce ..

Malaysia Mulls Purchasing Russian Grain to Produce Animal Feed - Malaysian Agric ..

10 minutes ago
 G7 Calls on Iran to Stop Nuclear Buildup, Fulfill ..

G7 Calls on Iran to Stop Nuclear Buildup, Fulfill Nonproliferation Obligations - ..

10 minutes ago
 G7 Calls for Banning Production of Fissile Materia ..

G7 Calls for Banning Production of Fissile Material for Use in Nuclear Weapons

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits under construction building of ..

Commissioner visits under construction building of SBBU

10 minutes ago
 'I love being older', says Harrison Ford as he ret ..

'I love being older', says Harrison Ford as he retires Indiana Jones

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.