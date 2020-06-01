Sudanese citizens in UAE launch campaign to support their country’s efforts to combat coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) In cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Sudanese citizens residing in the UAE launched a campaign to support their country’s efforts to face the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

As part of the campaign, which is being implemented under the supervision of the Sudanese Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Sudanese nationals staying in the UAE will collect financial and in-kind donations through various ERC outlets.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General of the ERC Marketing and Donations Collection Division, welcomed the initiative, noting that it reflects the Sudanese citizens keenness to support their country in overcoming the crisis, as well as their sense of responsibility towards their people in Sudan.

The ERC’s support for the initiative is part of the role of the UAE and its leadership to support the global efforts to counter the coronavirus pandemic, he added, stressing that the UAE has exerted significant efforts to support friendly countries in overcoming the current health crisis and reinforcing their health capacities.

Mohammed Amin Abdullah Al-Karib, Sudanese Ambassador to the UAE, highlighted the importance of the UAE’s role in slowing the global spread of coronavirus.

"In addition to addressing the local implications of the pandemic, the UAE is supporting many countries in overcoming the current crisis. The country has sent significant quantities of medical supplies and prevention materials to countries in Europe, Asia and Africa," he said.

He also praised the humanitarian and development aid provided by the UAE to Sudan and highlighted the country’s support for the Sudanese people while pointing out that Sudan recently received many tonnes of medical and humanitarian aid from the UAE.

He then expressed Sudan’s appreciation for the ERC’s humanitarian and development efforts, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.