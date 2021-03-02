UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Minister Of Foreign Affairs Lauds Cooperation With UAE

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs lauds cooperation with UAE

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) Mariam Assadiq Al Mahdi, Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, lauded the cooperation between the UAE and Sudan, stressing her country’s keenness to reinforce its relations with the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

She made this statement during her meeting with a delegation from the Al Maktoum Foundation, led by Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Member of the board of Trustees of the International University of Africa.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and Prof.

Hunud Abia Kadouf, Vice Chancellor of the University.

During the meeting, Al Mahdi thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Al Maktoum Foundation, for supporting the university, enabling it to perform its academic and educational role while highlighting the importance of the cooperation between the university and sponsor countries.

She also commended Kadouf and his substantial experience, which he utilises to serve students in all specialisations while wishing the university success.

Related Topics

Africa UAE Dubai Rashid Sudan All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

6 minutes ago

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saud ..

21 minutes ago

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departme ..

36 minutes ago

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

45 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund hosts Benin Minister, discusses coo ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.