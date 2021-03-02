Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs lauds cooperation with UAE

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) Mariam Assadiq Al Mahdi, Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, lauded the cooperation between the UAE and Sudan, stressing her country’s keenness to reinforce its relations with the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

She made this statement during her meeting with a delegation from the Al Maktoum Foundation, led by Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Member of the board of Trustees of the International University of Africa.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and Prof.

Hunud Abia Kadouf, Vice Chancellor of the University.

During the meeting, Al Mahdi thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Al Maktoum Foundation, for supporting the university, enabling it to perform its academic and educational role while highlighting the importance of the cooperation between the university and sponsor countries.

She also commended Kadouf and his substantial experience, which he utilises to serve students in all specialisations while wishing the university success.