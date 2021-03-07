Sudanese Minister of Higher Education receives Al Maktoum Foundation delegation

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) Prof. Intisar el-Zein Soughayroun, Sudanese Minister of Higher Education, met with a delegation from the Al Maktoum Foundation currently visiting Sudan, led by Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Member of the board of Trustees of the International University of Africa.

The meeting was attended by Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, Prof. Hunud Abia Kadouf, Vice Chancellor of the International University of Africa, and Prof. Sami Sharif, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

During the meeting, Soughayroun lauded the distinguished relations between the UAE and Sudan, noting that the foundation has significantly supported Sudan in the field of higher education while praising the foundation’s establishment of 12 schools around the country.

The meeting also discussed the work of the International University of Africa and the generous support provided by the foundation to the university, which enabled it to perform its academic and educational role in various specialisations.

Prof. Kadouf stressed that the foundation is the university’s leading supporter, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, noting that the delegation’s visit is a key motivation for the university’s family.