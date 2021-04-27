UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Prime Minister Hails UAE's Support To His Country

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:15 PM

Sudanese Prime Minister hails UAE's support to his country

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2021) Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of Sudan, has commended the UAE's stances in support of his country in international fora as well the UAE's continuous efforts to make the transitional period a success.

During his meeting with Hamad Muhammad Hamid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, Dr. Hamdok praised the outstanding ties between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting touched on bilateral relations between the two countries and means to further develop them across various aspects.

More Stories From Middle East

