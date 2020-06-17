UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Prime Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Cooperation Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

Sudanese Prime Minister, UAE Ambassador discuss cooperation ties

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has met with Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al-Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, in the presence of Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields. The parties also reviewed ways to further develop bilateral relations.

The meeting also touched upon a number of issues of common concern.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Sudan

Recent Stories

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

31 minutes ago

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

1 hour ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for Utilizing Cyberspace to Ena ..

2 hours ago

Cooperation between entities participating in ‘U ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.