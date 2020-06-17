Sudanese Prime Minister, UAE Ambassador discuss cooperation ties

(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has met with Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al-Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, in the presence of Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation and relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields. The parties also reviewed ways to further develop bilateral relations.

The meeting also touched upon a number of issues of common concern.