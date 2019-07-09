Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE’s commitment to creating future of global industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEKATERINBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, highlighted the UAE’s commitment to creating the future of global industry and achieving sustainable development.

In his speech during the launch of the second edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Al Mazrouei said that the UAE is translating this commitment into reality by launching relevant initiatives, including the UAE 4th Industrial Revolution Strategy, the National Advanced Innovation Strategy and the Dubai 3-D Printing Strategy.

"Through our partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, we are spreading this commitment and sharing this vision with the rest of the world, by encouraging policymakers to place advanced industrial sectors at the heart of their national development programmes," he added.

He pointed out that the GMIS is an ideal platform for communicating with the leaders of global industrial sectors and relevant organisations.

"I am pleased to see the leaders of the global industrial sector gathered today, to participate in several important discussions on the pivotal role of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in creating the sector’s future and ensuring global economic growth and social prosperity, through supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals," Al Mazrouei stated.

He noted that the UAE has begun adopting the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in many vital sectors while pointing out that the UAE is a leading country in terms of achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the sidelines of the GMIS, Al Mazrouei stressed that the relations between the UAE and Russia are witnessing ongoing development, in light of the growing investments between both countries while affirming the readiness of Emirati companies to invest in the Russian market.

He also highlighted the necessity for the world’s countries to benefit from the Fourth Industrial Revolution while calling on Emirati and Russian companies to increase their investments.

"We are proud of our cooperation with Russia and we aim to promote greater overall cooperation between both sides," he said in conclusion.

GMIS, a join initiative by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization,UNIDO,is a multi-stakeholder platform which aims to establish a global consensus on the future of manufacturing by convening leaders from governments, businesses, and civil society. This important global gathering of the manufacturing community aims to forecast the future of science, ignite technological transformation, promote enduring partnerships, and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators to create a road map towards global prosperity and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.