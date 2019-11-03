Suhail Al Mazrouei announced President of UNIDO General Conference in Abu Dhabi

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 3rd November 2019 (WAM) – Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy and Industry, was announced as the President of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization’s, UNIDO, General Conference earlier today.

The five-day event, which is being held at Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi from 3-8 November 2019, brings together member states under the theme of ''Industry 2030 – Innovate. Connect. Transform our Future’'.

Al Mazrouei assumed the Presidency in the presence of global leaders including the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina; President of the Republic of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou; and Deputy Prime Minister of Vanuatu, Jotham Napat Nauka.

Welcoming dignitaries from UNIDO member states, Suhail Al Mazrouei said: "Awarding Abu Dhabi the honour of hosting the 18th session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization General Conference is a testament to the UAE’s ongoing efforts to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and support the spread of innovation and inclusive sustainable development on a global level."

Tasked with delivering the host country statement on behalf of the UAE, Al Mazrouei expressed gratitude for the country’s selection as host for the global event. The 2019 General Conference is only the fourth time the biennial event has been held outside its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

Al Mazrouei also emphasised the UAE’s commitment to diversified industrial development, which has seen the nation rise 13 spots on the UNIDO Industrial Competitiveness Index over the last ten years. In 2018, the UAE ranked 41st on the index, compared to 54th in 2010. The UAE also ranked first regionally, and fifth globally, on the 2019 Global Competitiveness Yearbook report issued by the Global Competitiveness Centre, and third globally on the Economic Diversity Index.

In his address, Rajoelina, President of Madagascar, also paid tribute to the UAE’s progress.

President Rajoelina heralded the UAE as a progressive "symbol of transformation and modernisation", declaring the country one of the world’s "great destinations".

President Rajoelina also lauded the UAE’s vision and determination in transforming the desert into a monument of modernisation, noting its progress serves as an "excellent example" to countries such as Madagascar.

While wishing participants in Abu Dhabi success for the wee Al Mazrouei pointed to the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, a joint initiative by UNIDO and the UAE, as an example of collaboration and concerted action. The initiative is the world-first platform uniting global industry leaders, academia, civil society and investors in a common platform designed to shape the future of the manufacturing sector in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Al Mazrouei noted that all the member states that are gathered in Abu Dhabi are marking their continued commitment to collaborate towards the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, while also supporting UNIDO on its mandate of achieving inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

He added: "As Member States of UNIDO, we need to spearhead efforts to develop an advanced industrial sector based on knowledge and innovation. This will be most visibly recognised in the progress countries make on Sustainable Development Goal 9 – to build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and foster innovation."

The five-day UNIDO General Conference encompasses a series of high-level side events complementing a main agenda focused on themes including: Youth and Entrepreneurship, Gender, Industry 4.0, Sustainable Energy, Industrial Parks and the Circular Economy. The event will also focus its attention on the UNIDO 2030 Agenda in support of meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).