Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and transport with Bahrani counterpart

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2023) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, today received Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, Bahrain's Minister of Works, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) in Dubai. They discussed ways to boost UAE-Bahrain synergies in the infrastructure and transport sectors.

Al Mazrouei said, “The UAE and Bahrain enjoy robust bilateral relations that progressed tremendously in the past few years, owing to the steadfast support of the leadership in both countries. This visit is an extension of our long-standing partnership across all fields and reflects the mutual desire to expand our synergies into areas that contribute to both countries’ sustainable development.”

For his part, Al Hawaj said, “The ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE continue to grow stronger and deeper. The visit contributes to strengthening our collaboration through sharing experiences and best practices in managing and operating projects related to infrastructure, roads, and public facilities. This will expedite our pace of development and enhance the quality of government services offered to citizens and residents.”

Bahrain’s Minister applauded the advanced processes at MoEI, particularly the AI-enabled systems for planning new infrastructure projects and government buildings. He noted that the Government of Bahrain is keen on keeping pace with the boom in construction and population through continuously developing the country’s infrastructure.

Al Hawaj and his entourage learned about MoEI’s efforts to develop the country’s infrastructure, transport sector, and dams and make them resilient to current and future challenges, including climate change.

They toured the Road Control Centre that was recently established at the Ministry’s Sharjah offices and were briefed about its work processes and role in attaining the highest levels of road traffic safety and security. They also learned about the centre’s AI- and 4IR-enabled operational systems and technologies that provide technical data on the status and traffic of Federal roads. Specialists study and analyse the data to monitor the service level and propose modifications to enhance service efficiency.

Moreover, Al Mazrouei took Al Hawaj on a tour around the Legacy of the Future Museum, housed in the Ministry’s Sharjah offices, which depicts the achievements of the UAE’s founders and MoEI’s contributions to establishing an advanced infrastructure in the country. The museum also highlights the development stages of the country’s infrastructure since its establishment in 1971, which informs future efforts in this space.

The two ministers reviewed and explored areas of collaboration, including digital transformation, government buildings’ monitoring and maintenance, finance for road network construction and development, partnerships with the private sector to execute infrastructure projects, and stipulations of government contracts.