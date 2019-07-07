UrduPoint.com
Suhail Al Mazrouei Heads UAE Delegation At Meeting Of UAE-Indonesia Economic Work Team In Jakarta

Sun 07th July 2019 | 10:30 PM

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting of UAE-Indonesia Economic Work Team in Jakarta

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Industry, headed the UAE delegation participating in the joint meeting of the UAE-Indonesia Economic Work Team, held in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

During the meeting, the delegation discussed strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, along with their cooperation in various areas, such as energy, mining, tourism, real estate and aviation.

At the start of the team’s visit, Jusuf Kalla, Vice President of Indonesia, received Al Mazrouei and the delegation, and expressed his hope that the visit will strengthen their overall relations.

Al Mazrouei affirmed the UAE’s keenness to enhance the overall cooperation between the two countries, especially their already-strong economic cooperation, while affirming that the relations between the UAE and Indonesia are exceptional and witnessing continuous development, under the patronage of their leaderships.

He also highlighted the meeting’s importance to enhancing their economic relations and investment cooperation, as well as reaching practical solutions to achieving the visions of their leaderships.

Kalla welcomed Al Mazrouei and his delegation, while praising the overall cooperation between their countries, and expressed Indonesia’s happiness at the UAE’s keenness to improve their relations, while asserting his country’s readiness to support their joint efforts in all areas.

The visit included meetings with senior Indonesian officials, such as Retno Marsudi, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ignasius Jonan, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, who headed the Indonesian delegation at the joint meeting, which witnessed discussions on economic and investment cooperation opportunities and exchanged points of view on the means of strengthening relations between the two countries.

