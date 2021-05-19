Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights importance of drafting national strategy on sustainable, low-carbon fuel in aviation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has highlighted the importance of drafting a national policy strategy on sustainable and low-carbon aviation fuel.

The strategy aims to encourage partnerships with the private sector, attract investors to invest in sustainable energy in the aviation sector, develop scientific research in related areas, and support the General Civil Aviation Authority in regional and international negotiations related to climate change with a focus on the sector, he added.

Al Mazrouei made this statement while chairing the first meeting of the Committee on Sustainable and Low Carbon Aviation Fuels, which took place and was attended by committee members representing member ministries and Federal authorities.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei stressed that the UAE is a leader in climate change, aviation and sustainable fuel is a leading one, noting that it has launched many initiatives since 2010, and prioritises the use of sustainable fuel, as part of a plan to replace carbon-based fuels in aviation.

The aviation fuel portfolio is a key global issue, especially in the discussions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, as well as a top priority on the UAE’s national agenda, which led to the establishment of the committee in 2020, he continued.

The committee is chaired by Al Mazrouei with the membership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Economy, the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).