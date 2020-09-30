Suhail Al Mazrouei inspects ‘Bateen Al Samar Housing Project’ in RAK

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, today inspected the progress of the "Bateen Al Samar Housing Project" in Ras Al Khaimah, which is one of the key road and infrastructure projects in the emirate.

The Bateen Al Samar Residential District is one of the programme’s leading projects and includes 960 houses, which will be built over two phases, Mazrouei said, adding that phase one will be completed by the end of 2020, and the project is in line with the best sustainability and environmental protection standards.

He then pointed out that the residential project is being completed despite the significant challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic while highlighting the programme’s full commitment to completing its projects on time, to ensure the housing stability of Emirati families and achieve community coherence.

During his visit, Al Mazrouei was accompanied by Eng. Jameela Mohammed Al Fandi, Director-General of the Programme, and several leaders of the programme and staff from the customer happiness centre in the Northern Region of the emirate. The project’s engineers from the programme presented the progress of the construction.

The Bateen Al Samar Residential District is located after Exit No.122, on the emirate’s north-west border at Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Street, and from the north-east at Emirates Road.

During phase one of the project, the district witnessed the construction of 354 houses on a space of 905,000-square metres, in an area known as "Bateen Al Samar I."

Phase two comprises two areas, with the first having 277 houses on a space of 521,000-square metres, while the second has 329 houses on a space of 780,000-square metres. The completion rate of the project is 94 percent, and it is expected to deliver 888 houses by the end of 2020.