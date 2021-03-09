Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of 'Sheikh Zayed Mosque' in Solo, Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has laid the foundation stone of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the city of Solo, Central Java province, the birthplace of President Joko Widodo. This came during Minister Al Mazrouei's official visit to Indonesia.

The mosque will be built with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia; Erick Thohir, Indonesian Minister for State-Owned Enterprises; and Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs; as well as the Deputy Governor of Central Java Region; and Mayor of Solo City.

The UAE's delegation visit was aimed at strengthening the relations between the two countries, where Al Mazrouei described it as "positive" and "translates the joint desire of the two leaders to advance the UAE-Indonesian cooperation that serve the interests of both countries and their governments."

"We are all confident in the importance of work and cooperation with Indonesia and its role in ensuring maximum benefit from all opportunities to achieve prosperity in both countries. Accordingly, we aim to invest in this distinguished relationship by promoting initiatives that serve various vital sectors," he added.

During the visit, President Widodo received Minister Al Mazrouei, where he conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Indonesian President and their wishes for Indonesia further progress and prosperity.

President Widodo, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE, expressing his hope that this visit would contribute to strengthening UAE-Indonesia ties across various sectors.

On the sidelines of the visit, the UAE Minister held bilateral meetings with the Minister at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investments Affairs, Chairman of the Indonesia Investment Authority Supervisory board, Minister of Defence, Minister of Energy, Chairman of the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board, where they discussed areas of investment, sovereign funds, vaccination and the COVID-19 vaccine, energy and mineral resources, aviation, ports and logistics, fisheries, mangroves, military manufacturing, and tourism.

Minister Al Mazrouei headed the country's delegation participating in the UAE-Indonesia business Forum, during which several agreements were signed in the fields of the creative economy, mangrove farms and tourism, ports, military industries, energy, and retail.