UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suhail Al Mazrouei Meets With Emirati Students Participating In GMIS In Russia

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:00 PM

Suhail Al Mazrouei meets with Emirati students participating in GMIS in Russia

YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, met with several Emirati students from the Future Sustainability Leaders Programme, Masdar and Khalifa University participating in the 2nd Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, in Russia.

Al Mazrouei spoke to the students about their academic plans and checked on their conditions and studies.

"The leadership has confidence in you, and we are depending on you to create a prosperous future.

The UAE’s investment in education and knowledge is your investment, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be successful because of you and your contributions. We have paved the road for you and assisted you," Al Mazrouei said to the students.

At the end of the meeting, Al Mazrouei urged the students to intensify their efforts and determination, have self-confidence, and specialise in scientific research.

Related Topics

Education Russia UAE Road From Industry

Recent Stories

Govt providing modern treatment facilities at soci ..

17 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provids services to 790 road accident ..

17 minutes ago

Rohingya refugee children & families enduring deva ..

17 minutes ago

Markazi Tanzeem Tijaran announced to observe compl ..

25 minutes ago

Members of Russian Upper House Ready to Meet With ..

17 minutes ago

Two Lega Members to Become Ministers on Wednesday ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.