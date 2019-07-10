Suhail Al Mazrouei meets with Emirati students participating in GMIS in Russia

YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, met with several Emirati students from the Future Sustainability Leaders Programme, Masdar and Khalifa University participating in the 2nd Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, in Russia.

Al Mazrouei spoke to the students about their academic plans and checked on their conditions and studies.

"The leadership has confidence in you, and we are depending on you to create a prosperous future.

The UAE’s investment in education and knowledge is your investment, and the Fourth Industrial Revolution will be successful because of you and your contributions. We have paved the road for you and assisted you," Al Mazrouei said to the students.

At the end of the meeting, Al Mazrouei urged the students to intensify their efforts and determination, have self-confidence, and specialise in scientific research.