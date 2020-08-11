Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss cooperation in energy, infrastructure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, met with Khairy Abdel Rahman, Sudanese Minister of Energy and Mining, and Hashim Ibn Auf, Sudanese Minister of infrastructure, to discuss the bilateral relations between the UAE and Sudan and ways of enhancing their cooperation in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

The meeting also reviewed the latest technological details related to relevant joint projects, in light of global transformations and technological developments.

Mohammed Amin Abdulla Al Kareb, Ambassador of Sudan to the UAE, attended the meeting.