Suhail Al Mazrouei unveils roadmap for managing energy, housing, infrastructure and transportation sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has revealed a comprehensive development roadmap for the sectors supervised by the ministry, which includes the energy, housing, transportation, and infrastructure.

Al Mazrouei said that the ministry has designed clear work directions that guarantee the country's global leadership – espically in the four sectors – over the next 50 years.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Mazrouei affirmed that the ministry has ambitious plans for citizens' housing in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to provide citizens with decent living conditions and ensure their prosperity and happiness.

The UAE minister also announced the completion of a study to explore the need for housing across the country, based on the availability of lands and supply of housing until 2040, with the aim of determining the demand and supply in each emirate.

He emphasised that the ministry is monitoring to assess the financing requirements for housing projects in accordance with the UAE vision.

Al Mazrouei explained that the ministry’s objectives in the energy sector include strengthening cooperation with relevant entities for the sustainability of the energy sector and petrochemical industries.

This will be achieved by introducing energy efficient systems in industrial and mining facilities, enacting laws and legislation that encourage everyone to produce clean energy, and empowering and developing national cadres working in the sector through cooperation with specialised institutes and centres for geological research and development, he noted.

Al Mazrouei reaffirmed that the ministry’s plans include strengthening the country’s orientation towards renewable energy or clean alternative energy, "like the nuclear energy, which uses safe, environmentally friendly and reliable technology, has become an ideal choice for the country."

As for the infrastructure sector, he said that the ministry designed the four-pronged infrastructure plan for the next 50 years.

The first includes studying the current infrastructure situation, while the second focuses on risks and future trends, the third deals with policies and enablers, and the fourth aims at integration and partnership.

The official highlighted that the ministry is working to promote digital identity in infrastructure, demographic changes and urbanisation, development, investment and the economy, as well as interactive smart cities, and resilient infrastructure.

He explained that the ministry aims to design safe, integrated and sustainable transport networks that use advanced technology, contribute to ensuring social and economic development, facilitate commercial movement, and achieve sustainable development goals, happiness and quality of life for all.

"One of our legislative and regulatory priorities with regard to the transport sector at the moment is to complete the legislative and regulatory framework for the emerging federal railway system in the country, which is about to enter a new phase. It will have remarkable positive impacts on the various logistical aspects of transporting goods at the national and regional levels," he noted.

The minister continued, "By completion here, we mean laying down the executive regulations for Federal Law No. (8) of 2020 regarding the organisation of railways in order to ensure its implementation and the achievement of its objectives in an optimal manner."

Al Mazrouei affirmed that the year 2021 marks the golden jubilee of the UAE, "which brings us closer to the UAE Centennial 2071, and the dream of global leadership across various domains. This requires all of us to work with a forward-looking vision capable of anticipating challenges and transforming them into opportunities that support the vision of the UAE government."

He concluded by saying that the developmental projects led by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure are taking firm steps towards strengthening the position of the UAE as a global centre for leadership and sustainable development.