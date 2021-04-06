UrduPoint.com
Suhail Al Mazrouei Visits New Water Desalination Plant Project In UAQ

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:45 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, accompanied by Mohammed Mohammed Saleh, Director-General of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA), and several officials, visited the new water desalination plant project in Umm Al Qaiwain, which is the largest of its kind in the region. The new plant covers an area of 250,000-square metres, costing AED2.2 billion.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei was briefed about the progress of the project, which was 70 percent complete at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Phase I of the project is set to be completed and the plant will start processing 50 million gallons of water per day by the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei expressed his happiness at the progress of this key project, which helps achieve the objectives of the National Water Security Strategy 2036.

Saleh said that the new plant will have four networks, with two being connected to the water supplies of the new water distribution centre in Al Khuraija, Ras Al Khaimah, while another will be connected to water supplies in Al Burairat, and another in Umm Al Qaiwain.

The water processed by the plant will benefit all areas served by FEWA in the north of the country, he added, noting that some 4,000 workers are engaged in the project’s construction and electrical supplies in the field, and all the necessary equipment for operating the plant are available.

Saleh further added that nearly 10 million working hours have been completed without any loss of life, despite the sensitivity of the plant’s construction, affirming that environmental safety standards are monitored every month.

