Suhail Al Mazrouei Visits Saudi Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 09:15 PM

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, has visited the Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Saudi pavilion is characterised by its innovative and sustainable design, enabling it to acquire a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design in energy and environmental design.

During the visit, Al Mazrouei explored Saudi Vision 2030 and its innovative projects that underscore the ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s leadership, along with its future economic and investment opportunities and various energy, sustainability, mining and transport projects, as well as its significant efforts to preserve the environment and natural resources and address climate change.

He also viewed the pavilion’s contents, foundations and sections that are based on four key pillars, which include people, nature, heritage and opportunities.

At the end of the visit, Al Mazrouei expressed his pleasure at visiting the Saudi pavilion and thanked the Saudi youth who organised it, lauding the strong ties between the two countries and their deep-rooted partnerships.

