Sultan Al Jaber, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Joint Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has met in Athens with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greek Prime Minister.

Dr.

Al Jaber conveyed to the Greek side the greetings of the UAE leadership and government, and discussed with the Prime Minister the latest developments in the strategic relations between the two countries.

The meeting also dealt with discovering new opportunities for joint cooperation.

