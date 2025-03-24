Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), visited Zirku Island, located 140 kilometres (km) northwest of Abu Dhabi, for an Iftar gathering with ADNOC Offshore’s team, marking the Holy Month of Ramadan and celebrating the team’s contribution to delivering ADNOC’s strategic objectives in the UAE Year of Community.

During the visit, Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the UAE leadership’s appreciation and acknowledged the critical role of Zirku Island, which since 1983 has served as a key ADNOC offshore processing and export hub – integral to creating long-term value for the UAE.

He praised the offshore workforce, particularly the talented UAE National employees who are in sole operation of the Zirku and Das Island plant control rooms, through a milestone called the “Kafaa business Continuity Exercise”.

Dr. Al Jaber said, “In this blessed month of Ramadan, we reflect on the values of unity, dedication, and service and I commend the exceptional Emirati talent leading offshore operations at Zirku Island. Their efforts demonstrate how ADNOC is delivering on our promise to invest in our people, empower future leaders and create lasting socioeconomic value for the UAE.

Supported by the vision of the UAE Leadership, we will continue to leverage technology and AI to strengthen ADNOC’s position as a reliable, low-carbon energy leader.”

Zirku Island has stood as a critical infrastructure hub for more than forty years, harnessing energy for customers around the world while driving operational excellence, safety and sustainability in service of the UAE. The site, home to over 5,000 workers, is also at the forefront of deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to optimise performance, reinforcing ADNOC’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.

The visit recognised ADNOC Offshore’s industry-leading safety performance and commitment to 100% HSE, and the team’s critical role in accelerating major decarbonisation projects. Every day, more than 25,000 direct hires and contractors work across ADNOC Offshore, embracing a culture of care and excellence as they deliver the positive energy the world needs while future-proofing ADNOC’s operations and supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative.