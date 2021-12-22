Sultan Al Jaber meets with Greek Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2021) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology has visited the Greek capital Athens, and met with the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias.

During the visit, Dr.

Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE's wise leadership, and their best wishes of more development and prosperity for the people of Greece.

Dr. Al Jaber discussed with the Greek officials ways to strengthen bilateral relations and advance investment & economic cooperation opportunities between the two friendly countries, within the comprehensive strategic partnership.