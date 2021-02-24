UrduPoint.com
Sultan Al Jaber Visits IDEX & NAVDEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, has praised the UAE defence and security sectors, companies and talent and emphasised the role of 4IR, innovation and AI in these sectors and to realising the vision of UAE's leadership.

During a visit to the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), Al Jaber expressed his pride in what the national defense industries have achieved, praising the efforts of distinguished companies and national cadres in this field.

