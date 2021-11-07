UrduPoint.com

Sultan Al Jaber Visits Pavilions Of Austria, US And Kuwait At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:15 PM

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, yesterday visited the pavilions of Austria, the United States of America and Kuwait, participating in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dr. Al Jaber began his tour by visiting the Pavilion of Austria, a uniquely shaped and sustainably constructed pavilion that comprises 38 geometrically arranged white cone towers inspired by traditional Arabian wind towers and made of precast concrete elements in varying heights.

The minister was briefed on the Austrian initiatives and the latest innovations and inspiring solutions through the "iLab", the knowledge platform inside the Pavilion and a place where creative Austrian ideas gather.

During his visit to the 36,000 square feet US Pavilion - Dr.

Al Jaber was briefed on the American values and culture with the theme, "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of the Future", as well as the country's innovation and creativity thrive in an environment powered by American freedoms.

He also viewed the tallest item on Expo 2020 grounds of any country pavilion: a one-to-one scale replica of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. At 14 stories tall, Falcon 9 is the first orbital-class rocket capable of re-flight.

The minister concluded his tour with a visit to the Pavilion of Kuwait where he was briefed on the country's history, present and future vision 2035. He also listened to a brief about Kuwait's development plan, especially about the sustainability of resources, alternative energy, human development and the knowledge economy.

