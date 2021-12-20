UrduPoint.com

Sultan Al Jaber Visits Pavilions Of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, The UK, Pakistan And South Korea At Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:15 PM

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and South Korea at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Pakistan and the Republic of Korea at Expo 2020 Dubai, and was briefed on the innovations on display.

Dr. Al Jaber began his tour by visiting the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, the second largest pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is located in the "Opportunity District" under the slogan "Ambition Without Borders".

The pavilion sheds light on the future of the Kingdom and the historic transformations it is now undergoing. Its design reflects the Kingdom’s heritage, its diverse present and its aspirations to build a prosperous future. It also introduces Expo visitors to its society and culture and their connection to deeply rooted Arab values and traditions.

The Minister's next stop was Egypt Pavilion, with its innovative design that highlights the history and civilisation of the Nile Valley, spanning thousands of years up to the present day.

During his tour, he was briefed on the three-dimensional experience in which visitors learn about the history of ancient Egypt alongside the nation’s exciting, dynamic present, including its urban development and huge tourism projects.

He also listened to an explanation of the events hosted by the Egyptian pavilion, including workshops, discussion meetings, business meetings and cultural salons, as well as specialised exhibitions in archaeology, education and real estate investment.

Dr. Al Jaber then visited the United Kingdom Pavilion, which is held under the slogan "Innovation for a Shared Future", which highlights Britain’s contribution to changing the world and its support for solutions to global challenges.

He was briefed on the UK's experience with innovation and on how it enhances collaborations with different parts of the world.

He then moved to Pakistan Pavilion, which offers a rich digital experience that progresses from ancient civilisations through to the modern era - a journey through time that showcases its ethnic and religious diversity, the richness of its traditions, its natural resources, and the economic potential of one of the world’s oldest civilisations.

He concluded the visit with the Korean pavilion, which ranks among the five largest pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, under the theme, "Smart Korea Moves the World to You", as it highlights South Korea’s engagement with the Fourth Industrial Revolution through artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the internet of Things.

Al Jaber was briefed on an interactive experience that demonstrates creative lifestyles based on new methods of communication and transportation as the world moves towards a more connected society. It also highlights the changes that innovations will bring about in the virtual and real worlds, and their importance in building the societies of the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet World Technology Business Education Egypt Dubai Visit United Kingdom South Korea Saudi Arabia 2020 From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s com ..

Latifa bint Mohammed affirms Dubai Culture’s commitment to enhancing film and ..

10 minutes ago
 DHQ hospital Rajanpur gets ENT surgery facility

DHQ hospital Rajanpur gets ENT surgery facility

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 pays tribute to great fire fighters of ..

Rescue 1122 pays tribute to great fire fighters of Ghakhar Plaza

2 minutes ago
 District administration to monitor supply chain of ..

District administration to monitor supply chain of commodities to control rates

2 minutes ago
 Istanbul Stock Exchange Ceases Operations Again Am ..

Istanbul Stock Exchange Ceases Operations Again Amid Fall of Lira

2 minutes ago
 Japan's Parliament Enacts $317Bln Extra Budget to ..

Japan's Parliament Enacts $317Bln Extra Budget to Fund Economic Package

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.