Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UK, Pakistan and South Korea at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, visited the pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Pakistan and the Republic of Korea at Expo 2020 Dubai, and was briefed on the innovations on display.

Dr. Al Jaber began his tour by visiting the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, the second largest pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which is located in the "Opportunity District" under the slogan "Ambition Without Borders".

The pavilion sheds light on the future of the Kingdom and the historic transformations it is now undergoing. Its design reflects the Kingdom’s heritage, its diverse present and its aspirations to build a prosperous future. It also introduces Expo visitors to its society and culture and their connection to deeply rooted Arab values and traditions.

The Minister's next stop was Egypt Pavilion, with its innovative design that highlights the history and civilisation of the Nile Valley, spanning thousands of years up to the present day.

During his tour, he was briefed on the three-dimensional experience in which visitors learn about the history of ancient Egypt alongside the nation’s exciting, dynamic present, including its urban development and huge tourism projects.

He also listened to an explanation of the events hosted by the Egyptian pavilion, including workshops, discussion meetings, business meetings and cultural salons, as well as specialised exhibitions in archaeology, education and real estate investment.

Dr. Al Jaber then visited the United Kingdom Pavilion, which is held under the slogan "Innovation for a Shared Future", which highlights Britain’s contribution to changing the world and its support for solutions to global challenges.

He was briefed on the UK's experience with innovation and on how it enhances collaborations with different parts of the world.

He then moved to Pakistan Pavilion, which offers a rich digital experience that progresses from ancient civilisations through to the modern era - a journey through time that showcases its ethnic and religious diversity, the richness of its traditions, its natural resources, and the economic potential of one of the world’s oldest civilisations.

He concluded the visit with the Korean pavilion, which ranks among the five largest pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai, under the theme, "Smart Korea Moves the World to You", as it highlights South Korea’s engagement with the Fourth Industrial Revolution through artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the internet of Things.

Al Jaber was briefed on an interactive experience that demonstrates creative lifestyles based on new methods of communication and transportation as the world moves towards a more connected society. It also highlights the changes that innovations will bring about in the virtual and real worlds, and their importance in building the societies of the future.