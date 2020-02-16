UrduPoint.com
Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian Minister Discuss Strengthening Economic And Commercial Relations

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:45 PM

Sultan Al Mansouri, Bulgarian minister discuss strengthening economic and commercial relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Mariyana Nikolova, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Policy of Bulgaria, discussed strengthening relations between the UAE and Bulgaria, especially those related to economic and commercial areas, during a meeting on Sunday.

At the meeting, held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy in Dubai, both sides discussed their cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, tourism, agriculture and food security, as well as opportunities for cooperation in sectors related to innovation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and small and medium-sized enterprises, SME.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary at the Ministry for Economic Affairs, Bogdan Kolarov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to the UAE, and several officials from both sides.

Those at the meeting also discussed the holding of the first meeting of a joint economic committee between the two countries in 2020, as well as organising business meetings and joint government and private sector meetings during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Nikolova stated that there are many opportunities to deepen the cooperation between the two countries, especially in the areas of trade, investment, tourism and agriculture. "The UAE is among Bulgaria’s leading trading partners in the region," Nikolova said, expressing her hope that their partnership will continue to progress.

Al Mansouri said that the relations between the two countries are witnessing positive growth, supported by their keenness to diversify and enhance their overall cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance of making Expo 2020 Dubai into an opportunity to organise related events and business meetings between the two countries, affirming the UAE's interest in advancing its partnerships with Bulgaria in the areas of agriculture and food industries, to serve its food security policies, as well as in entrepreneurship and SMEs.

