UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sultan Al Mansouri, EU Ambassador Discuss Economic Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:15 PM

Sultan Al Mansouri, EU Ambassador discuss economic cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Patrizio Fondi, Ambassador of the European Union, EU, to the UAE, discussed the development cooperation between the UAE and the EU, focussing on their development, economic, commercial and investment partnerships.

Their discussion took place during their meeting at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, where both sides exchanged their opinions on regional and international economic developments and the outcomes of this year’s European parliamentary elections.

They also discussed several vital key topics on the meeting’s agenda, including the UAE’s potential hosting of the Joint Emirati-European Commercial Business Council during the Expo 2020 Dubai, and the negotiations on free trade agreements between EU and Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

Al Mansouri said that the UAE and the EU enjoy solid relations that serve their joint interests and achieve mutual benefits while highlighting the UAE’s keenness to support their joint efforts to achieve growth, development, sustainability and advancement.

He added that EU countries combined are the UAE’s leading international commercial partner and the UAE is the most important commercial partner of EU countries in the region while noting that the UAE hosts the regional headquarters of several major European companies.

The coming period will provide more opportunities to develop and diversify the partnership between the two sides in many areas, including tourism and energy, he further added.

Fondi highlighted the excellent bilateral relations and the growing levels of trade between the UAE and EU countries, which is supported by the confidence of European investors and companies in the UAE’s business environment.

He also explained that the UAE hosts around 27 EU embassies while noting the existence of 20 Emirati business councils in the EU, which reflects the strong commercial and economic ties between both sides.

He then praised the current efforts of the EU Mission to enhance its existing partnerships with the UAE and the region’s other countries, and suggested the launch of a Joint Emirati-European Commercial Business Council next year in the UAE, as part of the activities of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will witness the participation of EU countries.

Related Topics

Business European Union UAE Dubai 2020

Recent Stories

UK police arrest 12-year boy over 'homophobic' att ..

5 minutes ago

Akthar Mengal demands report of Balochistan Commit ..

5 minutes ago

Denmark's Social Democrat leader forms leftist gov ..

5 minutes ago

Trump accuses 'terrible' Twitter of censoring cons ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, May to meet at G20 after spy scandal: Kreml ..

5 minutes ago

Australia peaking at the right time in World Cup, ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.