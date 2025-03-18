Sultan Al Neyadi Attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Published March 18, 2025
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, attended the 12th edition of the Nad Al Sheba sports Tournament, the largest sporting event of its kind, late on Monday.
The tournament is held annually during the holy month of Ramadan at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, with the slogan ‘Limitless Abilities’.
Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi attended part of the Padel Championship competitions, the volleyball match between the Fohood Zabeel and Al Hilal, and the semi-finals of the Tug-of-War Championship.
Other attendees at the event were Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council; Ismail Al Hashemi, First Vice President of the Asian Padel Federation, Second Vice President of the UAE Padel Association and member of the Dubai Sports Council; Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; Hassan Al Mazrouei, Tournament Director and Saeed Al Ajil, Vice President of the UAE Sports for All Federation.
Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi took the opportunity to honour the various partners of the tournament from the government and private sector, including Insurance Market.ae, the official insurance partner; Tadawi Healthcare Group; Dubai Police General Command; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Dubai Sports Channel; Pocari Sweat and Dubai Health.
