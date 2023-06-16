Sultan Al Neyadi To Connect With Ajman For Upcoming 'A Call From Space' Event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in collaboration with General Secretariat of the Executive Council in Ajman, will hold the next edition of ‘A Call from Space’, an engaging event featuring Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, in Ajman on June 21, marking the seventh instalment in the series.

As part of the roadshow, residents of Ajman will have the unique opportunity to connect live with Al Neyadi, who is currently on the International Space Station (ISS) executing the longest Arab space mission in history.

The forthcoming "A Call from Space" event will be held at Emirates Hall in Ajman on Wednesday, June 21, starting from 2 PM. Doors will open at 12:40 PM and close at 1:50 PM.

Over 6,500 people have taken part in the past six editions of the event, giving attendees a glimpse in to Al Neyadi’s life on the ISS and the opportunity to speak with him.

Al Neyadi has been making significant strides in space for over 100 days now, marking a notable milestone in Arab space exploration.

His contributions on the ISS are diverse - conducting scientific experiments, performing maintenance duties, and aiding in the relocation of the Dragon spacecraft.

He further became the first Arab astronaut to perform a spacewalk spanning 7 hours and 1 minute alongside astronaut Stephen Bowen.

He skillfully executed a number of preparatory tasks, that included routing of power cables and laying the groundwork for the upcoming installation of the ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA).

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.