Sultan Al Qasimi Allocates AED 2.5 Million To Enrich Libraries

Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Following a directive by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, AED 2.5 million has been allocated for the purchase of new books from both Arab and foreign publishers participating in the 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

This annual tribute is in line with His Highness’s leading efforts to enrich the emirate’s public libraries with high-quality and latest books and other knowledge resources for children and youth in the UAE.

As thriving cultural centres, Sharjah’s public libraries is a hub for academics, researchers, artists and students from around the world, and provide a wealth of knowledge resources in a safe and supportive environment that promotes lifelong learning opportunities to all who use these libraries.

"The allocation of the grant under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah is an annual reminder of the importance of supporting and ensuring the continued growth of the book and knowledge industries in the UAE and beyond.

The move also reiterates the key role of libraries in Sharjah’s comprehensive cultural project, and the importance of facilitating access to the latest titles in varied formats for all readers," said Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

"His Highness’s annual initiative will have a greater impact this year, in light of the challenges faced by both Arab and international book markets due to the coronavirus pandemic, and reflects Sharjah’s vision to nurture the new generation’s talents and foster their cultural awareness," he added.

Themed ‘For Your Imagination’, SCRF 2021 is hosting 172 publishers from 15 countries who are showcasing their latest publications in all genres, including children’s literature, science, comics, stories and novels in different languages.

